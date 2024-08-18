In the wave of current agitations by some Nigerian youth, a Niger Delta youth group known as Ohaji-Egbama elites forum is appealing to youths in the country to support President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies.

The group at a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital said instead of taking to the streets to protest, they should rather engage the Federal government in constructive dialogue.

Between August 1st to 10th 2024, some Nigerians took to the streets for the nationwide protest.

Although, Imo State and other South East states did not participate in the protest.

However, some youths in the Niger Delta region under the umbrella of Ohaji-Egbama elites forum is appealing to Nigerian youths to shun divisive tendencies and channel their energies in meaningful discussions with government at all levels.

According to the group, the policies of President Tinubu’s led federal government are designed to shape and lay a solid foundation for a more prosperous nation.

Speaking on oil bunkering activities in their area, the group appealed to the state and federal governments to find lasting solution to the menace and called for the re-establishment of amnesty programme for restive youth in the Niger Delta.

They however commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for his giant strides in driving visible developmental projects in the State.

Ohaji-Egbama, Oguta and Oru East local government areas are the three oil bearing areas in Imo State, youths in these areas are expressing commitment to continue to partner with the federal and state governments to enjoy dividend of democracy.