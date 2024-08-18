The Bill sent to the Senate and House of Representatives by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, July 23 for amendment of the Police Act 2020, to enable any person appointed into the position of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP to spend the stipulated 4-year tenure is still generating reactions.

A group, the Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, has raised concern over the rush with which the National Assembly passed the amendment bill.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Executive Director of the group, Buna Olaitan said such action is undemocratic and undermines the rule of law.

They say the first beneficiary of the bill, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s tenure elongation is not advisable.