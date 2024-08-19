The Supreme Court has refused an application filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party Murtala Ajaka in the last governorship election held in Kogi State.

Mr Ajaka had written a letter to the CJN requesting that a 7 member panel be constituted to hear and determine the appeal he had filed concerning the 2023 Kogi State governorship election.

At the resumed hearing counsel to Mr Ajaka had informed the court of the letter they had written to the CJN.

He noted that they are yet to receive any response from the CJN asking for a 7 member panel.

He prayed the 5 member panel led by Justice Garba Lawal to give direction on the proceedings as their request is due to the issues raised in paragraphs 4.28 and 4.29 in their brief of argument.

In the said paragraph only a panel made up of 7 members Justices can depart from a position taken by a panel of 5 justices of the Supreme Court.

In a short ruling, Justice Lawal held that election appeals are time-bound, and the court constituted as a 5 member panel has the jurisdiction to determine the appeal as presented.

The 5 member justices of the Apex Court will proceed with the appeal.