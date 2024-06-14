The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has refused to reverse the removal of Martin Amaewhule and 24 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.In a ruling, the Appellate Court says giving a verdict reversing the decision of a Federal High Court which declared their seats vacant will amount to pre-judging the Appeal currently before it.

Delivering its ruling which was done virtually, a 3 member panel led by Justice Jimi Bada held setting aside the order delivered by the Rivers State High Court which expelled Mr Amaewhule and 24 others will be tantamount to determining the issues on appeal at the interlocutory state.

All parties are therefore ordered to maintain the present Status quo and halt hostilities until the determination of the appeal before the court.

also fixes June 20 for the hearing of the appeal by Amarwule and others which is about wanting to get back their seats as members of the State House of Assembly.

