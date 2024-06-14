The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged Binance executives Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla from the tax evasion allegation brought against the company.

The court’s decision followed a fresh set of amended charges filed by the FIRS after Binance appointed a Nigerian representative named Ayodele Omotilewa.

At the day proceedings, counsel to Binance informed the court about the appointment of its Nigerian representative, which led to the FIRS discontinuing the case against Gambaryan and Nadeem.

Mr Omotilewa’s representation of the company frees the two executives under prosecution of any charge.

Justice Emeka Nwite struck out the previous charges and names of Mr Gambaryan and Mr Nadeem from the case.

He directed the FIRS to proceed with Binance alone as the defendant

The court fixed July 12th for the plea and instructed both parties to submit written addresses on the issue of the representative’s presence in the dock.