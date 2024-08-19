The Nigerian Medical Association, Zamfara state chapter has elected new executive officers that will run the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The new officials were emerged at the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting and election held in Gusau.

This is confirmed in a press statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, by the outgoing Chairman of the association, Dr Sanusi Bello.

The statement adds that the former vice chairman of the association, Ibrahim Jibril Hano was elected the new chairman.

The new Zamfara MMA Chairman, Ibrahim Jibril Hano is a Consultant Paediatrician and Head Department of Paediatrics Federal Medical Centre Gusau.

Dr Mohammed Murtala-Salahu, was elected the vice chairman, Dr Hussaini Haruna was elected secretary and Patrick Okoli as assistant secretary.

Others are Aminu Alhazzai as treasurer, Ogunbuyide Oluwadare, public relations officer, Abdul-Azeez Samaila, welfare secretary and Dr. Sanusi Bello would serve as ex officio.

The former Zamfara NMA Chairman, enjoin the newly elected officials to work hard to ensure transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties

He expreses optimism that the officials are capable of taking the association to another level of progress and development

The NMA according to him will continue to partner with government and any group committed towards improving the health sector.