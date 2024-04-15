Management of the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital in Osogbo has detained a relative of one of its patients, Adeyinka Adeyemi for causing the death of another patient at the female medical ward of the Hospital.The incident happened around 7pm on Monday evening.

Adeyinka Adeyemi was said to have disrupted the Ward after hearing the news of death of lost his 89 year old mum, who was said to be suffering from terminal illness.

Efforts of the nurses and Private security operatives attached to the wards to calm the suspect proved abortive as the disruption displaced a supplemental oxygen therapy being used for another forty-five year patient who died almost immediately.

Though the suspect was also said to have fainted thereafter, but was revived at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Hospital and now being attended to.

The remains of the deceased have since been taken to the Morgue of the Hospital.

As at the time of filling this report, management of the Hospital has ordered that the matter be reported to the Police for proper investigation.

The management expressed displeasure that the disruption has been a reccuring incidents in the recent past in the hospital despite efforts of health care practitioners to always save lives and reduce casualties

While warning relatives of patients to always control their emotions in case of any occurrence, the management vows not to release the suspect possibly to carry out medical investigation is carried out on him.