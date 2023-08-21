Osun state police command has paraded a 22 year old Mustapha Adewale for allegedly defiling a three years old girl at garage Olode area in Ifetedo.

The Police also paraded sixteen others for various crimes committed in different parts of the state.

The suspects are seventeen.

They were paraded for various crimes ranging from robbery, kidnapping, ritual killing, unlawful possession of arms.

Among the suspect is a 22-year old Mustapha Olawale who allegedly defiled a three year old girl at Garage-Olode in Ifetedo.

Other suspects paraded confessed to the crime committed and the police vowed to charge them to court on completion of investigation.

The Police also rescued two persons who had earlier been threatened to be killed by kidnappers if they failed to pay three million naira Ransom.

Items recovered from the suspects include locally made pistol with live cartridges,a motorcycle, and a car, cutlasses among others.