The Federal Government has approved through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) an increase of 300 per cent electricity tariff for Band A consumers in the country.

The approval was contained in a document released by the commission tagged Eligible Customer Regulations 2024 signed by Its Chairman Sanusi Garba.

The 36 page document touches on many aspect of the relationship between customers and Electricity Distribution companies with 14 Chapters touching on wide ranging issues like metering, supplier of last resort, Tariff and Others.

Accordingly, power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68 for urban consumers this month effectively from April 1, 2024.

The rate increase will only affect 15 per cent of the electricity customers in the country who currently consume 40% of the nation’s electricity.

Electricity supply has been a major source of concern in Nigeria with customers often complaining of inadequate service provision by the Electricity Distribution companies who have also hit back describing the Tariff as unsustainable in view of the prevailing conditions.

With the Increase as approved by the Federal Government many especially those in the Band A Customers section will expect supply and general service increase from the DISCOS’ as they are popularly referred to.