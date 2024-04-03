Three Britons have been killed in an Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza.

John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were among the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees slain during Monday’s walkout.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled at the killings, but Israel said the strike was “unintended”.

As members of WCK’s security team, the British nationals worked for Dorset-based Solace Global.

They were traveling with a convoy that had recently unloaded more than 100 tonnes of food aid brought from abroad, according to the organization.

All three trucks in the convoy were hit as they left a warehouse in Deir al-Balah, south of Gaza City.

According to reports, arrangements are being made to transport the bodies of the six foreigners to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

Paying tribute to the victims, WCK chief executive Erin Gore said she was “heartbroken and appalled” at the “beautiful lives” lost in the attack.

Humanitarian aid to Gaza has been plunged into doubt after WCK, a key provider of aid to the Strip, suspended its operations in the region.

The strike has received international condemnation, with the UK summoning the Israeli ambassador over the deaths – the first time this has happened in 12 years.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak demanded an investigation in a call with Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the air strike as “outrageous and unacceptable”, and called for humanitarian workers to be protected and international law to be upheld.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting a “thorough review” into what it called a “tragic incident”.

In a separate statement, IDF chief of general staff Herzi Halevi said the strike followed a “misidentification” and “was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers”.

The convoy was travelling in a deconflicted zone and had flagged its location to the IDF, the charity said.

Deconfliction is a system allowing aid organisations to work in warzones. It involves notifying military powers where aid organisations are working and when they are on the move.