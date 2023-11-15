Hamas has accessed U.S President Joe Biden of being “wholly responsible” for the Israeli assault on Gaza’s largest hospital.

The accusation was made in a statement released on Wednesday, a day after the White House said US intelligence sources confirmed Israel’s claims that Hamas had buried an operational center beneath the hospital.

“We hold the occupation, Israel and President Biden wholly responsible for the assault on al-Shifa medical complex,” Hamas said.

“The adoption by the White House and the Pentagon of the occupation’s false claim that the resistance is using al-Shifa medical complex for military ends has given the green light to the occupation to commit more massacres against civilians,” the statement continued.

Israeli Forces said on Wednesday morning that they were carrying out a “precise and targeted operation” against a suspected Hamas command centre beneath al-Shifa, where thousands of civilians are sheltering.

After sharp warnings from the United States and others that al-Shifa must be protected, Israel said the raid was being executed based on “an operational necessity”.

Israel has repeatedly claimed that Hamas’s military use of the facility “jeopardises its protected status under international law” a claim that many international human rights lawyers refute.