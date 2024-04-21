The All Progressives Congress has commenced the announcement of the result of its governorship primary in Ondo State.

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, who is the chairman of the Primary Election committee announced the commencement of the collation and results from each Local Government.

The Returning officer for each Local Government later came out to announce the result with the returning officer from Owo Local Government being the first to come forward.

Owo is the Local Government of former governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu who died in December 2023.

There are 18 Local Government Areas in Ondo State.

Results

Owo LG

Aiyedatiwa: 2,123

Kekemeke: 0

Jimoh Ibrahim: 192

Olusola: 225

Idanre LG

Jimoh Ibrahim 120

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 1579

Mayow Akinfolarin 117

Wale Akinterinwa – 119

Olusola Oke 225

Ese Odo LG

Isaacs Kekemeke – 72

Jimoh Ibrahim 174

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 298

Wale Akinterinwa 0

Olusola Oke – 147

Ileoluji Okeigbo LG

Isaacs Kekemeke 60

Jimoh Ibrahim – 282

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 1225

Wale Akinterinwa – 494

Olusola Oke-1004

Ondo West LG

Jimoh Ibrahim 2668

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 10610

Adewale Akinterinwa 29

Olusola Oke 1736

Ilaje LG

Soji Ehinlawo; 246

Jimoh Ibrahim 589

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2485

Mayowa Akinfolarin 962

Olusola Oke- 2511

Akoko North East LG

Kekemeke: 0

Edema : 0

Jimoh Ibrahim: 505

Aiyedatiwa: 1,668

Olusola Oke: 134

Akoko North West LG

Kekemeke: 513

Edema: 4

Jimoh Ibrahim: 728

Aiyedatiwa: 5,430

Olusola Oke: 2,721

Akoko South East LG

Kekemeke: 0

Edema: 0

Jimoh Ibrahim: 67

Aiyedatiwa: 2,533

Olusola Oke: 391

Akoko South West LG

Kekemeke: 66

Edema: 6

Jimoh Ibrahim: 466

Aiyedatiwa: 2,747

Olusola Oke: 415

Ose LG

Kekemeke: 169

Edema: 01

Jimoh Ibrahim: 261

Aiyedatiwa: 1,091

Olusola Oke: 800