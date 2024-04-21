The All Progressives Congress has commenced the announcement of the result of its governorship primary in Ondo State.
The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, who is the chairman of the Primary Election committee announced the commencement of the collation and results from each Local Government.
The Returning officer for each Local Government later came out to announce the result with the returning officer from Owo Local Government being the first to come forward.
Owo is the Local Government of former governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu who died in December 2023.
There are 18 Local Government Areas in Ondo State.
Results
Owo LG
Aiyedatiwa: 2,123
Kekemeke: 0
Jimoh Ibrahim: 192
Olusola: 225
Idanre LG
Jimoh Ibrahim 120
Lucky Aiyedatiwa 1579
Mayow Akinfolarin 117
Wale Akinterinwa – 119
Olusola Oke 225
Ese Odo LG
Isaacs Kekemeke – 72
Jimoh Ibrahim 174
Lucky Aiyedatiwa 298
Wale Akinterinwa 0
Olusola Oke – 147
Ileoluji Okeigbo LG
Isaacs Kekemeke 60
Jimoh Ibrahim – 282
Lucky Aiyedatiwa 1225
Wale Akinterinwa – 494
Olusola Oke-1004
Ondo West LG
Jimoh Ibrahim 2668
Lucky Aiyedatiwa 10610
Adewale Akinterinwa 29
Olusola Oke 1736
Ilaje LG
Soji Ehinlawo; 246
Jimoh Ibrahim 589
Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2485
Mayowa Akinfolarin 962
Olusola Oke- 2511
Akoko North East LG
Kekemeke: 0
Edema : 0
Jimoh Ibrahim: 505
Aiyedatiwa: 1,668
Olusola Oke: 134
Akoko North West LG
Kekemeke: 513
Edema: 4
Jimoh Ibrahim: 728
Aiyedatiwa: 5,430
Olusola Oke: 2,721
Akoko South East LG
Kekemeke: 0
Edema: 0
Jimoh Ibrahim: 67
Aiyedatiwa: 2,533
Olusola Oke: 391
Akoko South West LG
Kekemeke: 66
Edema: 6
Jimoh Ibrahim: 466
Aiyedatiwa: 2,747
Olusola Oke: 415
Ose LG
Kekemeke: 169
Edema: 01
Jimoh Ibrahim: 261
Aiyedatiwa: 1,091
Olusola Oke: 800