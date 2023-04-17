Protests have erupted in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital over the outcome of the All Progressives Congress APC primaries election in the state.

The protesters say the due process was not followed in deciding the final outcome.

These protesters are carrying placards with different inscriptions as thousands of APC protesters who marched through the major roads in the Yenagoa metropolis called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu to intervene to save Bayelsa APC from collapse.

Leader of the protesters, Ndutimi Komonibo who had led several previous protests on the matter, and other party chieftains said they would continue their protest until justice is served.

The protesters believe all aspirants weren’t given a level playing field for them to test their popularity at the polls.

Advertisement

Adamawa rerun: PDP issues 72 hours ultimatum to INEC to resume collation

The Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa State has called for completion of the ongoing supplementary election process in the state.

The party’s Governorship campaign Organisation in a protest to INEC headquarters in Yola issued 72 hours ultimatum to the umpire to complete the last Saturday exercise.

These are supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in the APRIL 15 rerun election.

Advertisement

They came out in their numbers to air their views in a peaceful protest at the INEC office in Yola.

They want INEC to douse tension in the state by completing the electoral process, believing it will usher in popular candidate.

Meanwhile, international election observers who monitored the exercise shared same views.

PDP also demanded removal of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for partisanship.

Advertisement

Legal fireworks begin as Enugu tribunal receives 48 Election Petitions

With the conclusion of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, attention has now shifted to the election petition tribunal where candidates who contested in the elections and are dissatisfied with their results aim to get justice, depending on how convincing they are able to prove their before the judges.

In Enugu, the election petition tribunal says it.has received 48 election petitions for the just concluded 2023 election exercise.

Secretary of the tribunal Yusuf FOLMI disclosed that the court has received 24 House of Assembly petitions, 12 House of Representatives, 4 Senate and 8 Governoship election petitions.

Advertisement

He revealed that the court also ruled for substitution service on some candidates that were not reached for direct service, to enable them respond to the petitions

Outcome of the 15th April supplementary election which held in one Polling Unit in Oji River State constituency election, later won by the candidate of Labour Party, it increased LP seat to 14 assembly members Elect and People’s Democratic party with 10 members elect