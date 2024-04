Governor of Ondo state Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been declared winner of the APC Primary election in Ondo state.

The Governor defeated all Other aspirants to emerge the winner.

He scored 48, 569 with his closest challenger coming in a distant Second with just above 15000 votes.

Final Result

Kekemeke: 1,045

Edema: 395

Jimoh Ibrahim: 9,456

Aiyedatiwa: 48,569

Olusola Oke: 14,915

Akinfolarin:15,343