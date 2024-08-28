The Nigeria Police Force has arrested several suspects involved in unauthorised revenue collection and multiple taxation along the Enugu, Abakaliki, and Ebonyi axis.

This is a decisive move to give a boost to the Federal government’s policy on ease of doing business and to tackle economic sabotage and illegal taxation.

The arrests mark a significant step towards eradicating illegal activities, promoting economic growth, and free flow of industrial and agricultural produce on highways across the country.

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force made the first breakthrough on 24/08/24, with the arrest of 14 suspects at the Abakaliki and Ebonyi boundary at 3 AM.

Additional arrests were made, including 5 suspects at Abumeje, Ogoja, and the last suspect at the Onuakpu area of Ebonyi, while the 5 suspects have been charged to court for economic sabotage and illegal and multiple taxation on highways.

Other suspect s who are in the custody at Ebonyi Command will soon appear in court.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to dismantling all illegal revenue collection points, and illegal taxation, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for citizens most especially businessmen and women in Nigeria.

This operation remains a good start for the police to escalate and enforce the Presidential order on ease of doing business and the fight against illegal road blocks, revenue collection and multiple taxation on the highways with a view to promoting economic development in Nigeria.