At least 60 people were killed and hundreds still missing after a dam in Sudan ruptured due to heavy rainfall.

Search operations are still continuing, but there is concern that the death toll will be significantly higher.

The Arbat dam has a capacity of 25 million cubic metres, and is the main source of drinking water for the coastal city of Port Sudan, where the military government is based.

Sudan, which has been ravaged by a 16-month civil conflict, is now experiencing severe rains and floods that have killed hundreds and pushed tens of thousands from their homes.

The dam collapse in Red Sea state is one of the worst disasters, destroying farmland and villages downstream.

The heavy rainfall has also damaged a major fibre-optic cable in Sudan, causing a communication outage in many parts of the country for the second day in a row, according to the privately owned Radio Dabanga website.

Director of the Red Sea state’s Water Authority, Omar Issa Tahir, told local news site Akhbar that the flooding had “wiped out the entire area”.

Army chief Abdul-Fattah al-Burhan visited the areas affected by the floods.

Sudan has been ravaged by war since last April when fighting broke out between the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army.

Millions of people have been forced from their homes and multiple states have declared famine.

The extreme weather conditions will only exacerbate the food shortages.