The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has said that the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement when passed into law.

The state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju stated this at the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stakeholders’ engagement held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

She noted that the Kwara State Government is proud to support technologically-driven initiatives, especially as the move will help in smoothening government activities and relations, administration and citizens engagement.

The commissioner said that the Kwara state government is embracing digital economy to save resources and support youth who are particularly technologically inclined.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Banke Ajaguna, said the stakeholders’ engagement is organised to bring together senior government officials, members of the state assemblies, tech ecosystem players and civil society organisations in order to access the draft bill and secure the buy-in of players in the digital economy.