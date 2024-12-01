In an era where Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming various industries, the medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria is cautioning healthcare professionals against over-reliance on AI for diagnosing patients.

This came to fore in Iwo at the induction ceremony of sixty-four graduates into the Medical profession.

In a lecture titled “Contemporary Clinical Physiotherapy Practice: The Role of Artificial Intelligence and E-health,” Dr. Celeb Gbiri raised concerns that excessive dependence on AI could undermine the essential human element in patient care

Advertisement

He emphasised that these technologies should complement doctors’ expertise rather than replace their professional judgment.

The Registrar of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria, Professor Rufai Ahmad Yusuf, administered the induction oath to the new graduates.

Advertisement

He called for an inter-sectoral approach to implementing the Rehabilitation 2030 agenda in Nigeria

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Jonathan Babablola reiterates the institution’s commitment to becoming a world-class tertiary institution that produces top experts in various fields.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of job opportunities to outstanding graduates by the board.