The President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, (ACSPN) Professor Rotimi Williams, has reaffirmed the importance of advancing scholarship and communication practices, promoting excellence in academic research, and fostering professionalism.

He was speaking at a one-day workshop on Empowerment and Data Visualisation for Media Practitioners and Mass Communication Students held in Osogbo.

The event, organised by professional communication scholars, serve as a platform to advocate the importance of data visualisation in enhancing communication practices.

It also emphasised the need for professionals to embrace this tool to stay competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.

Addressing the participants, Professor Rotimi Williams highlighted the growing importance of data visualisation, describing it as more than just an emerging skill.

He emphasised that it is now a powerful tool capable of transforming complex data into simplified, compelling narratives.

The workshop facilitator led participants through real data visualisation applications, using a variety of statistical and analytical tools to create engaging tales.

Professor Ramota Kareem, Vice-Chancellor of Fountain University, emphasised the growing importance of data visualisation, stating that in an increasingly data-driven society, this talent has become not only relevant but also crucial for informed decision-making.

The training is aimed at enhancing journalists’ understanding and use of data, thereby improving reporting standards and enabling media organisations to adapt to a data-driven environment.