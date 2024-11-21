Governors of the All Progressives Congress, have said they will engage the National Assembly in its consideration of the proposed tax reform bills and prioritise aspects that will protect the national interest.

Chairman of the Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma said this when he briefed journalists after a three hour closed door meeting with APC governors.

He said their meeting discussed broader issues of national importance.

President Bola Tinubu on 3rd Of October transmitted four tax reform bills to the national assembly.

The bills are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

These Bills have stirred controversy and is faced with stiff resistance from some interest groups.

The APC governors say what should be important for everyone should be how to ensure the implementation of programmes and policies that will lead to economic prosperity.

These bills when passed into law will overhaul tax administration and revenue generation in Nigeria.