President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for their unanimous endorsement of the four Tax Reform Bills currently under consideration by the National Assembly.

President Tinubu thanked the Governors for their bold leadership and commitment to fostering unity among leaders nationwide, transcending regional, ethnic, and political barriers to advance Nigeria’s development.

He says Thursday’s productive consultation between the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy is a commendable example of cooperation between the Federal and State governments.

He extended his special commendations to the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Kwara State Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, for successfully galvanising support among his peers for these transformative tax bills to rejuvenate the national economy and enhance Nigeria’s investment climate.

He also commends the Progressive Governors Forum, the Northern Governors Forum, and all other groups that made the bipartisan resolution of the controversy stirred by the tax bills possible.

President Tinubu insists the primary aim of the Tax Reform Bills, which is pro-poor, is to promote national interests, improve the competitiveness of Nigeria’s economy, and attract both local and foreign investments.

He also encouraged other stakeholders with ideas and suggestions for refining the Tax Bills to engage with the ongoing legislative process at the National Assembly.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite the legislative process for these crucial bills so that the country can swiftly reap the benefits of the reform.