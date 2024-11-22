Operatives of Imo State Police command have arrested a 36-year-old woman suspected of child trafficking.

The operatives also rescued two children suspected to have been stolen in Anambra State.

The suspect was arrested following a thorough investigation and intelligence-driven operation by the quick intervention unit of the police command.

In a statement by the Imo State Police public relations officer Henry Okoye, the suspect was arrested at Amajeke in Owerri and the children, safely reunited with their families.

According to Mr. Okoye, the suspect at interrogation confessed to the crime and revealed that she works with a syndicate based in Onitsha.

The suspect further explained that her primary targets are vulnerable children in both Anambra and Imo States.

The police said investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large.