Despite what some consider to be the late presentation of the 2025 Budget to the National Assembly, federal lawmakers assert that attempts to maintain the January-December budget cycle are still on track.

Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, also declared that the implementation of the 2024 Budget will be postponed until June 30, 2025.

President Tinubu has laid the much anticipated 2025 Budget of Restoration, before the National Assembly for its consideration.

But before Mr. President presented his Spending Plan for year 2025 to the Joint Session, the President of the senate had announced a time extension for the implementation of the 2024 Budget which he says is a demonstration of the National Assembly’s trust in his Leadership.

However, there are mixed feelings among other lawmakers. While some expressed optimism about its implementation, others voiced doubts.

But amidst these reaction, the leadership of the National Assembly has assured Mr. President that the Tax reform bills are in safe hands and the legislature will ensure that all necessary adjustments are made before it is passed.

