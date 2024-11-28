The Adamawa/Taraba command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it intercepted petrol worth over N86M along Nigeria-Cameroon border in November.

Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind Zone ‘D, Comptroller H.K Ejibunu disclosed this to journalists.

He highlighted the seized items to include 1,124 Jerry cans of 25, 40 and 60 litres of PMS, 53 drums of 200 litres of PMS including 21,000 Litres of PMS conveyed in two fuel tankers totalling 71,965 litres.

The Coordinator says the operatives had earlier intercepted 14 fuel tankers loaded with PMS ready for diversion and smuggling.

He explained that out of the 14 fuel tankers incepted 13 were handed over to NMDPRA in Yola while One to NMDPRA in Taraba State for further inter-agency action.

Other seizures made in November include Five vehicles and two motorcycles