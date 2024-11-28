Fist lady of Kebbi state, Zainab Nasare Nasir has urged women and youths beneficiaries who received training on various skills to translate it by being self reliant and even become employers of labour.

Hajiya Zainab stated this in Kamba Dandi local government area of the state while Commissioning an Entrepreneurship Center named after her (Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Entrepreneurship Center Kamba) Build by the Sulaimán Fanna Foundation.

The wife of the governor advised beneficiaries to make proper use of what they have acquired to stand on there feet, assist there families and be useful to the larger society. She therefore assured that her office will continue to support any programs that will improve the wellbeing of the people.

In his remarks the founder Of SUFAF Sulaimán Abubakar Fanna a state house of Assembly member representing Dandi said the center is one out out of many project he has done for the people of his constituency in other for them to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said aside the Entrepreneurship Centre, the edifice comprises of a Masjid, Islamic school for both children and adults learning among others. He therefore urged the people to make best use of the centre.

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of starter packs, Cash and Bags of groundnut, He/She Goat to some beneficiaries, while others received Grinding Matchings, Sawing Matchings, Bakery Machine, laptops and computers, plus food items among others.

In his vote of thanks, the council Chairman Dandi local government area Dr Monsur Isa express his joy and for the kinds gesture done to people of his Constituency praying for the successful tenure of the present administration of Governor Nasir Idris.

