The Nigeria Police Jigawa State Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Sani Abdullahi, from Basirka town, Gwaram Local Government Area, for allegedly sodomising a minor.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, the suspect confessed to the crime during an investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspect also revealed that he was persuaded to relocate from Zaria to his hometown Basirka for the same offense.

Also, eleven minors suspected of being sodomised by the suspect were taken to the Jigawa Sexual Assault Referral Center for medical examination, which confirmed that all twelve children had been penetrated through the anus.

In a separate incident, a combined team of police and vigilantes intercepted a suspicious vehicle loaded with stolen livestock, leading to the arrest of five more suspects from Kano State.

The Jigawa State Police Command has assured that all arrested suspects will be arraigned in court and face the full force of the law.

According to the Command this development is part of the its efforts to curb crime and ensure justice in the state.