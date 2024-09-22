The federal lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal constituency of Ondo state, Ifeoluwa Ehindero, has distributed bags of fertilizer to local farmers in his constituency.

The initiative is part of Hon. Ehindero’s ongoing commitment to empower farmers, boost food production, and enhance livelihoods across the constituency.

The distribution event, held at Africade Royal Concepts Compound in Okeagbe-Akoko, saw a large turnout of farmers and community leaders.

Mr. Ehindero emphasized the importance of supporting the agricultural sector, describing it as the backbone of the local economy.

Advertisement

He urged farmers to utilize the fertilizer wisely to maximize crop yields and ensure a bountiful harvest.

“Our farmers play a vital role in sustaining our communities,” Hon. Ehindero stated during the event. “By providing them with essential resources like fertilizer, we are investing in the future of Akoko North and contributing to food security in our region.”

The distribution was graced by the presence of esteemed Royal Fathers, stakeholders, and community leaders, whose support was crucial to the success of the program. Hon. Ehindero expressed deep gratitude to his team for their hard work in organizing the event, as well as to the traditional rulers and leaders for their unwavering support.

This initiative shows Hon. Ehindero’s dedication to improving the welfare of his constituents through targeted interventions that address critical needs. With a focus on agricultural development, the program is expected to significantly impact the productivity of farmers in Akoko North, ultimately contributing to the economic growth of the region.

Advertisement

Farmers attending the event expressed appreciation for the continued support and promised to make the most of the resources provided to them.