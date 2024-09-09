Wife of Zamfara state Governor, Huriyya Dauda Lawal has distributed twenty thousand naira cash and a bag of rice to two hundred persons in Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas of the state.

The first lady also visited BCG IDPs camp and donated some money for the upkeep of the victims of I security taking refuge at the camp

The move is part of the Zamfara Governor’s wife initiative aimed at assisting targeted persons especially the less privileged in the society.

Since she assumed office in May 2023, Hurriya Dauda Lawal considers putting smiles on the faces of the needy a duty, an obligation and a duty to put them first by benefiting from all state and Federal Government assistance to uplift their standard of living.

A press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant On Media and Communication, Office of the Zamfara Governor’s wife Zara’u Musa said

Hurriya Dauda Lawal stated this at the flag-off ceremony of the initiative in Zurmi and Shinkafi local government councils

“Since the coming of our administration on board last year, it has become a duty for me to upgrade the living standard of women and children in Zamfara through series of programmes” Hurriya Daida said.

“The programme is a collaboration between the my office and Zakk that of Zakkat and Endowment Board” The Governor’s wife Said.

The Zamfara first Lady also visited the family of slain Commander of the Zamfara Community Protection Guard, Isah Aliyu Zurmi and that of two soldiers who died during an exchange of fire with armed bandits

While sympathizing with the families of the deceased security operatives, she said death is inevitable and described their sacrifice as supreme who laid their lives for others to live

It would be recalled that recently, the of Zamfara state Givernor had toured Nineteen Emirates of the state and distributed Rice and Cash to the poor, needy and the less privileged.