Two suspected smugglers who allegedly attacked the anti-smuggling operatives of Ikeja Zone A, Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service with charms have been arraigned at the Federal High Court, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The suspects Felarun Oluwasegun and Fakorede Jelili were arraigned on a three Count Charge bothering on assault, illegal importation of 37 bags of foreign parboiled rice, as well as unlawful possession of same contrabands without the payment of the stipulated Customs’ Duties.

The Customs’ prosecutor, Vivian Aigbadon told the court that the accused persons committed the offenses on the 21st of February, 2023 at Owoyele axis of Igbogila and inflicted injuries on customs officers.

The defence counsel however called for bail of the suspects.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice Demi-Ajayi adjourned rulling on the bail applications till 30th of May, 2023 and ordered that the accused persons be remanded at the Correctional Services Center within the court’s jurisdiction.