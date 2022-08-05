Ondo Amotekun intercepts 151 suspected invaders with charms along Akure/Ado road

Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have intercepted 151 suspected invaders with dangerous charms and photographs of combat trainings.

The suspected invaders were arrested along Sango, Akure/Ado road, by Amotekun, who were on a ‘stop and search’ routine at about 6:30 a.m. after becoming suspicious of their movement.

The driver of the trailer conveying the suspected invaders said they were coming from Kastina, Kano and Jigawa states, claiming that they picked the invaders in groups heading to South West states.

It was learnt that the 151 suspects included five women, hidden behind beans and rice bags inside the trailers.

Confirming the report, the State Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said the suspects were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice.

He said his men intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans