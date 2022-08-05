SWAGA welcomes new members in Ekiti, sets agenda for 2023

South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has welcomed new members in Ekiti State, including the SDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate in the recently concluded Gubernatorial Election, Ladi Owolabi, and IPAC Chairman in Ekiti State, Iyaniwura Ifedayo, who is also the NRM’s Governorship Candidate.

While welcoming the new members, leader of Swaga in Nigeria, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, reiterated that the Group is from the APC, but not limited to party Members.

According to Adeneye, the vision of the group is to ensure the that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges victorious at the 2023 Presidential Election.

The Muslim/Muslim ticket, according to Adeyeye, is more of a strategy than a plan. He also stated that the PDP and its candidate are pretending and insincere when they attack the APC and that they would go all out if Asiwaju chose a Christian candidate.

He urged the members of the group to put machineries in motion to ensure that the People of Ekiti return their votes for the APC Candidate.

Despite the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the Candidate of APC, Swaga remains as a Group as it is a rallying point for all Political Parties who believe in the Candidature of the Former Lagos State Governor

Adeyeye said there must be unity of purpose among members, either Old or New,as he warns that there must be no rivalry of any sort that can lead to rancour.

He urged Ekiti women and youths to build a powerful and formidable team for SWAGA, as seen in other states, and to come up with high ideas and programs that can sustain the group and propel the APC presidential candidate to the top of the chart.