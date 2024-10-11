Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris has inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the Wives of Local Government Chairmen Association, Kebbi state Chapter, in Birnin Kebbi.

Mrs Idris advised the wives of local government Chairmen to be themselves as frontline leaders in their communities, interface regularly with women at the grassroots to uplift their standard of living and ensure a secured society.

The Governor’s wife charged them to be actively involved in ensuring that programmes beneficial to the people at the grassroots are being carried out accordingly. She therefore urged them to be trustworthy and maintain official secrets.

Advertisement

Similarly, the first lady also inaugurated the Kebbi Chapter of the Elected Female Councilors Forum.

Mrs Idris advised the new executive to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them as elected representatives of their people by making positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of various communities in their localities.

In her remarks,the state APC Women leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, advised them to ensure good governance and service delivery by being good ambassadors of the First Lady in their respective Local Government Areas.