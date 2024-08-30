The All Progressives Congress (APC) has held its last rally ahead of the local government elections in Kebbi state.Speaking at the event, Governor Idris called on citizens to remain law-abiding and peaceful during the election process.

The Governor expressed confidence in the ability of the APC contestants, adding they are committed to working for the betterment of the people.

Speaking during the campaign, the APC coordinating Chairman, suleiman Aliyu Arugungu declared that the party is fully prepared for the elections scheduled to take place on the August 31st.

The local government elections in Kebbi State are scheduled to take place in August 31st, 2024.