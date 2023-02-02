The APC presidential campaign rally is currently ongoing at Freedom Park in Osogbo, Osun state.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, arrived Osogbo, the capital of Osun State for a campaign rally.

Advertisement

Asiwaju and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived at the venue at exactly 4:45 p.m. for the rally which commence at 11 a.m.

The candidates have in their entourage the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and a former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Advertisement

The entourage was received by the former governor of Osun and chairman of the presidential campaign council in the state, Gboyega Oyetola, state members of the APC PCC and other chieftains of the party in Osun.

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashir Obasa, and Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, are also present at the rally.

Supporters of the APC besieged the venue of the campaign rally in their numbers.

Advertisement

Defying the scorching sun, they chanted the name of Mr Tinubu as he mounted the podium.

The supporters were dressed in clothes and cap crests with the picture of Mr Tinubu and Mr Shettima and the logo of the APC while waving flags of the party.

Police officers, personnel of the State Security Service (SSS), officers of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps and local hunters provided security cover at the scene.

Advertisement

Popular Yoruba Fuji music star, Wasiu Ayinde, entertained the crowd with his songs as the politicians prepared to address them.