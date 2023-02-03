The Federal Government says it is excited changing young people’s lives through its Project T-MAX (T-VET) Maximisation) initiative aimed at training Nigerians in various vocational skills.

The pilot phase of the project is running in seven states including Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Gombe, and it is part of the Federal Government’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

Advertisement

Mr Fela Bank-Olemoh, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Education Interventions, disclosed this during the routine tour to the TVET approved vocational centres in Lagos on Thursday.

Over half a million that registered for T-MAX, and we picked 15,000 for the pilot scheme.

On expansion, Bank- Olemoh said that the government would expand the scheme to other states and capture more people.

Advertisement

In her remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who expressed excitement about the free training, said there were many jobs that people did not have skills for.

Adefisayo, who expressed delight in the performance and outputs of beneficiaries, said that the government was preparing the young Nigerians for the future.

Advertisement

The beneficiaries in various skills at various locations took turns to commend the FG for the opportunity, describing their experience as interesting and exciting.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Wahab Owolabi, who is into Cosmetology, Beauty and Care, said that the skills acquired had transformed his life.

Another, Ms Oliver Nwosu, who is into fashion designing said that she was glad to be trained without paying a dime.

Advertisement

Over 2,000 youths in Edo State are also set to benefit from the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme under the Team Maximization (T-Max) project.

This was revealed by Fela Bank-Olemoh, the Senior Special Advisor (SSA) to the President on Education Intervention.

Bank-Olemoh stated that the “programme is being implemented in seven pilot states nationwide. The States include Lagos, Enugu, Gombe, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna, and now in Edo State.

Advertisement

“The objective is to train 15,000 Nigerians nationwide in vocational skills that will enhance their daily life, careers in carpentry, coding, mechanical work, tilling, baking, pastry making, make-up, fashion design, and more. We are doing this across the nation, and we will educate 2,000 individuals in Edo State in a way that adds value.

“The other six states have provided positive comments, and it is encouraging to see that Nigerians are treating it seriously. We are confident that we can make it a success in Edo State just like it has in the other six States.

“The main requirements are that you must be a young Nigerian who lives in Edo State and who wants to learn and grow as a person because you don’t need to know anyone to be chosen” she added.