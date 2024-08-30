Women from the host community of Kapam, in Chikun local government area have taken to the Kaduna refinery’s gates in a protest, sealing off access to the facility.

Joined by other locals, the women are demanding immediate action, claiming that harmful chemicals released from the refinery are responsible for a series of disturbing incidents.

According to the protesters, the chemical emissions are allegedly leading to the deaths of their children, the withering of plants, and the deaths of animals in the community.

With placards in hand, the women blocked the entrance to the refinery, showing evidence of plants affected by the suspected chemical exposure.

Our correspondents on the scene reports that the road leading to the refinery was completely blocked, preventing workers and staff from entering the premises.

The protesters are adamant, turning away anyone attempting to gain access, including refinery employees and contractors.