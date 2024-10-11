As Nigeria joins the rest of the world in marking this year’s World Mental health day, an Occupational Therapist, Victoria Amu has expressed concern over the widespread ignorance surrounding mental health issues among Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News on Thursday via zoom, Dr Amu noted that many Nigerians do not fully understand the composition of mental health, which contributes to the stigma and neglect that often accompany mental illness.

According to Amu, this lack of awareness prevents individuals from recognizing the signs and seeking the necessary treatment, leaving many to suffer in silence or face discrimination.

Amu emphasized the importance of educating Nigerians on the diverse aspects of mental health, including the fact that it encompasses more than just extreme conditions like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. She pointed out that common issues such as anxiety, depression, and stress are also part of mental health challenges and should not be overlooked. Without this broader understanding, people may continue to downplay mental health concerns, making it harder for those affected to find support.

She called on government agencies, healthcare providers, and community organizations to lead the charge in raising awareness and providing accessible resources for mental health education. Amu believes that by fostering a more informed society, Nigeria can begin to address the mental health crisis more effectively and reduce the stigma surrounding it.