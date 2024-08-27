Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed two bills: one amending the 2008 Local Government Law and another establishing the Local Government Service Commission.

This comes after the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs presented its report during Thursday’s plenary session.

Committee Chairman, Salihu Dangoje highlighted the bills’ importance and the committee’s thorough review process, which included a public hearing on August 21, 2024, and reference to similar laws in neighboring states.

The committee’s recommendations were also incorporated into the amended bill.”