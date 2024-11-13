The Kebbi State government has categorically dismissed reports alleging that bandits are in control of certain villages, where they purportedly adjudicate in Sharia courts and appoint traditional rulers.

This clarification was made by Deputy Governor, Sen. Umar Abubakar Tafida during a news briefing held in his office in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Senator Tafida explained that while bandits may infiltrate from neighboring states and the Niger Republic, there are no established bandit bases or camps within Kebbi.

The deputy governor highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Kebbi State government. He revealed that a delegation led by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, had engaged in productive discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and military leadership to formulate effective strategies to combat banditry and insurgency in the region.

In light of recent bandit attacks that occurred on November 8, Sen. Tafida announced the disbursement of N92.5 million to assist the families of the victims. The fund includes a donation of N50 million from Governor Nasir Idris, N30 million from Sen. Bagudu, and contributions totaling N10 million from local National Assembly members, along with N2.5 million from the Minister of State for Humanitarian Services, Dr. Tanko Yusuf Sununu. The Deputy Governor expressed gratitude for their support and recognition of the need to support those affected by violence in the community.