Armed Bandits have kidnapped one Mansur Kaura, a Manager with Taj Bank Gusau branch, in Zamfara State.

The gunmen, according to sources attacked the victim’s house along Gusau Sokoto expressway at about 1am Tuesday morning with sophisticated weapons shooting sporadically.

Residents of Mareri, Damba, Tsauni and Samaru among other few communities in Gusau, the Capital City of Zamfara had in the last few months Suffered abduction from armed bandits

Efforts to speak with the Police authorities on the matter proved abbortive as the PPRO was not responding to phone calls as at the time of filing this report.