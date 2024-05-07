Operatives of the Zonal Anti-Piracy Unit of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a 37-year-old Tayo Shakirudeen with suspected forged certificates of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State and Nigeria Medical and Dental Council.

Mr Sakirudeen who claimed to be a medical doctor, was the Medical Director of Skylink Medical Centre in Elepe-Ikorodu in Lagos.

He was said to have been arrested following the intelligence gathered by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone through members of Elepe community concerning his activities.

The operatives also recovered two suspected forged certificates Also recovered are immovable hospital equipment, meanwhile the hospital complex has been sealed pending the outcome of investigation.

The suspect was said to have confessed to electronic production of the certificates as he neither obtained any degree from the University nor certificate from the Medical council as his real qualification is SSCE.

He also confessed that he a total of Six (6) staff; Two (2) of which are trained nurses while Four (4) are amateurs. According to him, he worked as Nursing Assistant at Fabo Medical Centre Majidun area of Lagos before establishing his own hospital and he has successfully carried out 3 (2 Cesarean Session and 1 appendicitis) surgeries during his 3 years of unlawful practice as a medical practitioner while investigation so far revealed that he has been operating the hospital without a qualified/certified medical practitioner.

The AIG urged members of the public not to hesitate in giving information to the Police whenever they suspect any unlawful practice of any kind.

Meanwhile the Zonal Command said it is working with the ministries of Health in Lagos and Ogun States to rid the Zone of such practitioners.