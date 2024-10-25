The Nigerian security and Civil Defence Corps Benue State Command has arrested and paraded 3 suspects for criminal conspiracy and destruction of public property.

The suspects were paraded at the Commands headquarters in Makurdi.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps is saddled with the responsibility of protecting critical national assets.

This mandate the Benue State Command has carried out and intensified efforts.

The latest is the arrest and parade of three suspects who met their waterloo in Taraku, Gwer local Government Area en route Port Harcourt.

State Commandant, NSCDC, Alice Bitrus said the suspects were arrested with vandalised NNPC pipelines concealed in a truck.

She added that investigation is ongoing to crack down on other members of the syndicate terrorizing the State.