The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in Benue has paraded a 17-year-old female, identified as Nguemo Ikyowe for allegedly killing her three year old step-son, Vanen Ikyowe in Ginde Village in Guma Local Government Area of the State.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Makurdi, the State Commandant, Larai Bitrus stated that the suspect was arrested on the 12th of September for a case of culpable homicide.

The state commandant narrated how the command received a distress call from members of the public regarding Misses Nguemo, who reportedly murdered a three-year-old boy and put his body in a river in Ginde Village, Guma Local Government Area.

While answering media queries, the suspect revealed that she is the victim’s husband’s second wife.

She related confused escapades of this dastardly act.

The command emphasised that life is sacred, and no one is permitted to take another’s life, regardless of the level of provocation.

