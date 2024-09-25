Swedish officials have accused Iran of hacking into a text messaging provider last year and sent hundreds of messages pushing Swedes to retaliate against Koran burners.

In 2023, numerous people in Sweden set fire to Islam’s sacred book in public, causing indignation in the Muslim world and raising concerns about extremist threats.

Sweden last year raised its terrorism alert following the Koran burnings.

The protests that erupted in the summer of 2023 damaged relations between Sweden and numerous Middle Eastern countries.

Iraqi demonstrators assaulted the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July of that year, setting fire to the compound on the second occasion.

The Swedish government denounced the desecrations, citing the country’s constitutionally protected free speech and assembly legislation.

In a separate statement, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigation showed it was the Iranian state via the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that carried out the data breach.

The Swedish agency said it had identified the individual hackers carrying out the breach but would not press charges.