The Federal Government has officially inaugurated the construction of the 1,068-kilometer section 1, phase 1A segment of the Sokoto-Badagry superhighway.

The project was launched in the Illela local government area of Sokoto State and is expected to enhance economic activity and improve connectivity across multiple states in Nigeria.

Governor of Sokot state, Ahmed Aliyu, who represented President Tinubu, highlighted the significance of the project.

He noted that the new road would positively impact the region’s economy, facilitating the movement of goods and services and promoting social and economic development.

The superhighway will link Sokoto State in the northwest to Badagry in the southwest, bridging remote communities and offering better access to markets across the country.

The superhighway is part of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which aims to provide Nigerians with reliable infrastructure to facilitate the movement of goods and services. Aliyu acknowledged the federal government’s commitment to ensuring safety and security throughout the project.

The governor also praised President Tinubu’s commitment to peace and security, citing improvements in the fight against armed banditry in the region.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi emphasised the administration’s dedication to completing key infrastructure projects, including those inherited from previous governments.

The Sokoto-Badagry superhighway is part of a broader national effort, with 52% of new superhighway developments focused on the northern region and 48% in the south.

The entire project is expected to cost over ₦13 trillion and will be completed in stages, with the first phase set for completion by 2027.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, also addressed the event, urging the government to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians in addition to road projects.

He highlighted the need for security on major roads and advocated for the empowerment of state governors to ensure timely completion of infrastructure initiatives.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of State for Works, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman Senate Committee on Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo; Senator Barinada Mpigi, Senator Adamu Alieru, Chairman House of Representative Committee on Works, Hon. Akin Alabi, other members of the National Assembly, as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Yakubu Adamu Kofarmata, and officials of Hitech Construction Company Ltd.

The road is expected to significantly improve trade and transportation in Nigeria’s northern and southwestern regions, with long-term benefits for the country as a whole.