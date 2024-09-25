The Nigeria’s Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening of acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun for confirmation as substantive head of the Nation’s Judiciary.

Justice Kekere-Ekun was sworn-in as the acting CJN on the 23rd of August following the retirement of the former Chief Justice, Olukayode Ariwoola, after the attainment of the mandatory 70 years.

Other accompanying judges of the Supreme Court, judicial officers, and senior assistants to the president on National Assembly matters were also admitted into the chamber for screening and confirmation.

If confirmed, Justice Kekere-Ekun will be the second female to become the head of the country’s judiciary.

She will also be the 23rd Chief Justice of the federation .

The first female to occupy the exalted seat was Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, who was the CJN between July 2012 and November 2014.

