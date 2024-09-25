The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has kicked off a mass public enlightenment campaign in Jigawa State to educate citizens on the economic interventions introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

TVC NEWS Correspondent Yusuf Isah reports that over 14 different federal government intervention programs were highlighted by the lead paper presenter during the program.

The campaign, which was flagged off in Dutse, will provide citizens with information on socio-economic opportunities and how to access them.

Mr. Mohammed Idris, The Minister of Information and National Orientation, represented by Bashir Dahiru Galadanci, emphasised the president Bola Ahmed Tinubu lead administration’s commitment to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

He said that the interventions are targeted at the grassroot for the benefit of all citizens from Federal, state, to local government levels.

On his part, the director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), represented by director public enlightenment called for public support.

She added that the present administration has been proactive in lifting Nigerians out of poverty and excess hardship, through its newly introduced interventions which people need to explore.

The lead paper presenter who is A lecturer at Sociology Department, Federal University Dutse, Prof. Ali Siro, highlighted the various interventions by the Federal Government.

Some citizens who attended the event praised the federal government for launching these initiatives, citing their potential to transform lives and communities.

Some of the various intervention programs highlighted during the program includes the Students Loan, Consumer Credit Corporation, Compressed Natural Gas Digital and Creative enterprise and the Small-up Artisan Program.

Others are National Youths Talent Export program, National Housing Initiative, NANO Business Support, Nigerian Youths Academy, Micro and small business loan schemes.

