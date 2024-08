Residents of Jahun Community in Jigawa State, are pleading with the federal and state governments to offer long-term solutions to the catastrophic flooding that has devastated their town for more than 20 years.

The devastating floods has killed thousands, displaced many and destroyed property valued at millions of Naira.

According to some Community members of Jahun, the town has been grappling with annual flooding since 2005, with the Akama Pond remaining a major threat to the people.