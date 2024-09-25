Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, (ENSIEC) has presented certificates of return to the newly elected chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the commission, Christian NGWU extoled the Chairmen for conducting themselves peacefully during the exercise

It’s about 48 hours after the 21st September Enugu local government election results were announced and the winners were on ground to receive their certificates of return.

The chairmen elect, their deputies, friends and family members are here to witness the event

Then One after the other, the Chairmen were invited to receive their Certificates of return

ENSIEC charged the newly elected executives at the council areas not to disappoint the people.

The elected chairmen promised to commence Grassroots development in Agriculture, healthcare delivery, education and security for their people.

Meanwhile, the Inter Party Advisory Council commended the state independent electoral commission for conducting a hitch free election

Having observed the election in Enugu, I-PAC is now challenging civil society and political parties to raise the bar of political awarenesses to ensure elected leaders are held accountable