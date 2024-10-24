The Nigerian Senate has received a fresh list of 7 ministerial nominees sent by President Tinubu for consideration, screening and confirmation.

The list contains the names of the new ministerial Nominees and was transmitted to the Senate through a letter that was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio at Plenary on Thursday.

President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sacking five of his 47 ministers, and appointing seven fresh persons as ministers pending Senate confirmation.

The Ministerial nominees awaiting the Senate’s Confirmation include , Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Bianca Odumegwu- Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole, Mukhtar Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi, Suwaiba Ahmad .

President Tinubu’s request has been submitted to the Committee of a Whole for immediate Consideration.